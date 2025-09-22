 Victorious Dolphins Dedicates Zenith Bank League Victory  to Late Founder, Aboderin 

After winning their second Zenith Bank / NBBF Women’s League title in history, Dolphins Women Basketball team, has dedicated the victory to the memory of the founder of the team, Late Wale Aboderin.

The late Aboderin invested a lot in the team, building a club house and gym house for the team before his demise on May 30, 2018.

According to the current director of the team, Olumide Oyedeji, it was a thing of joy for him leading the team to the title.

Speaking with correspondents shortly after Dolphins were crowned champions on Saturday, the Olympian said Aboderin will be happy in his grave seeing what the team has achieved.

“Getting this far is a testament to what the founder did during his lifetime, and I am happy to be part of history,” he said.

“I was still playing when the late Aboderin started investing in the team and after his death, there is need to continue from where he stopped because he will not be happy to see the team not functioning again.

“Since all these years, we have been working so hard with the players and the management, the result is what everyone is witnessing, especially from the conference to the final against First Bank.”

Dolphins on Saturday, September 20, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, defeated First Bank 61-55 points in the final of the 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League, thereby denying their opponents the opportunity of winning their 10th title.

The final game was on Saturday graced by the CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji and other top executives of the bank.

NBBF Chairman, Musa Kida and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, were also present.