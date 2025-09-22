Tinubu Meets With Reinstated Rivers Gov Fubara At State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived the State House, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara, who arrived the presidential villa at about 6.25 pm, was led into the waiting room of the president.

He is expected to be ushered into the president’s office later to discuss developments in the oil-rich state since he resumed office last week.

Fubara, who was suspended from office in March 2025 in the wake of the political crisis in Rivers was reinstated on September 18, 2025 but did not resume office in Port Harcourt until Friday, September 19, 2025.