  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Tinubu Meets With Reinstated Rivers Gov Fubara At State House

Breaking | 11 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived the State House, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara, who arrived the presidential villa at about 6.25 pm, was led into the waiting room of the president.

He is expected to be ushered into the president’s office later to discuss developments in the oil-rich state since he resumed office last week.

Fubara, who was suspended from office in March 2025 in the wake of the political crisis in Rivers was reinstated on September 18, 2025 but did not resume office in Port Harcourt until Friday, September 19, 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.