  • Sunday, 21st September, 2025

Remo Stars Fly High, Kwara Utd, Abia Warriors Falter

Sport | 33 seconds ago

It was a mixed bag of fortunes for Nigerian teams in continental campaigns yesterday as Remo Stars got off to a flying start in this year’s CAF Champions League after they trounced Zilimadjou of the Comoros 4-0 in a first leg first round tie, but not so for Rivers United, Kwara United and Abia Warriors.

Rivers United were held FC Les Aigles of DRC Congo to a goalless draw in another Champions League clash, while Kwara United fell 4-3 to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Home team Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Djoliba of Mali in the Confederation Cup.

