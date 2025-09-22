Presidency To El-Rufai: Your Life President Allegation Against Tinubu Baseless, Absurd

* Says president, a committed democrat, won’t stay beyond constitutional two-term limit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Monday described as baseless and absurd claims by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that President Bola Tinubu harbours plans to become a life president after his tenure.

In a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1955, presidntial spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the allegation was nothing but panic propaganda, stressing that Tinubu remains an avowed democrat with no intention of exceeding the constitutional two-term limit.

“President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027,” the presidential aide wrote, describing El-Rufai’s alarm as unfounded and a product of political hallucination.

Onanuga said El-Rufai’s outburst reflected frustration in view of the strength of President Tinubu’s support in the north, especially after the president’s grand reception during his visit to Kaduna last Friday.

He argued that El-Rufai’s narrative of northern disaffection with the president had collapsed under the weight of reality.

According to him, “After reports of the grand reception President Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, El-Rufai was clearly surprised by the depth of support the president continues to enjoy in the north. This stands in stark contrast to his narrative that the region has abandoned the President.”

He further stated that El-Rufai’s claims of a “life presidency” plot were nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract from the futility of efforts by the former governor and his new political associates to derail President Tinubu’s anticipated re-election in 2027.

The presidential media aide also suggested that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, should intervene with a view to counselling his predecessor.

His words: “Governor Uba Sani may wish to reach out to his predecessor, as El-Rufai could benefit from some professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications on Tinubu and 2027.”

Onanuga maintained that President Tinubu is committed to democratic principles and to leaving office at the end of his constitutional mandate.