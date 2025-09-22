  • Sunday, 21st September, 2025

NPFL: Enyimba Edge Bendel Insurance in Five-goal Thriller 

Enyimba FC consolidated their leadership of the NPFL on Sunday evening after they shaded a five-goal thriller against Bendel Insurance in Aba.

‘The People’s Elephant’ won 3-2 in front of their fans to now record 11 points from five matches to stay on top of the Nigerian topflight. Five games were postponed due to the involvement of some of the teams in continental campaigns.

Insurance stunned the home fans after just three minutes when Chinedu Nwosu put them ahead.

However, the hosts fought back with an equaliser by Abiodun Joseph on 18 minutes, only for Insurance to again regain the lead on the hour courtesy of Wisdom Udom.

Enyimba showed character when Kalu Nweke converted a penalty in the 66th minute, before Chidera Michael got the winning goal.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars beat promoted Kun Khalifat 2-1 while Niger Tornadoes were truly at home when they trounced  Ikorodu City 4-2.

Nasarawa United posted a 2-1 win at Bayelsa United.

El Kanemi Warriors pipped Warri Wolves 1-0.

Matches involving Remo Stars, Rivers United, Kwara United and Abia Warriors were all postponed as they were involved in continental action at the weekend.

