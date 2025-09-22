Alkaleri Residents Hail Bauchi Gov for Roads, Schools, Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have testified that the state Governor, Bala Mohammed-led administration has executed key developmental projects in various sectors of health, education,, and road infrastructure.

Speaking to journalists yesterday during the ongoing state-wide facility tour, some of them, Abubakar Umar Panti and Yusha’u Adamu Yashi, noted that the construction of roads and provision of other basic amenities by the state government have improved their economic activities and general well-being.

Also speaking, Malam Abdullahi Ibrahim Pali highlighted some of the projects that have benefitted their communities, include the total rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools, upgrading of healthcare facilities, and the provision of essential working materials.

Some of the projects inspected by the team include the ongoing construction of the permanent site of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy,, Alkaleri, completed Alkaleri and Duguri township roads,, as well as palaces of district and village heads of Alkaleri.

Others are the complete rehabilitation of the 56 Kilometres Dindima–Yashi–Mainamaji road and the upgrading of the 25.8 kilometre Mainamaji–Badara–Kuka–Pali road under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

During the inspection, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Usman Shehu Usman, described the projects as a clear fulfillment of Governor Mohammed’s campaign promises.