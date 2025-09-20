  • Saturday, 20th September, 2025

Presidency Replies ADC’s Criticism, Says Tinubu Delivered Peace, Stability in Rivers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Describes opposition’s claims as laughable nuisance politics

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Presidency on Saturday faulted criticisms by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers State emergency rule, stressing that the president’s intervention delivered stability, restored democratic institutions, and returned peace to the state.

In a post on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD, presidential spokesperson, Chief Sunday Dare, described the ADC’s allegations of autocracy, manipulation and undermining federalism as “laughable” and an exercise in “nuisance politics”.

According to the presidential aide, the president acted constitutionally under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), invoking emergency powers to prevent bloodshed and restore governance at a time of grave threat to law and order in Rivers State.

Dare stated: “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is clear: under Section 305, the president has the power — and the duty — to act when law and order are under grave threat.

“What the president delivered is stability, the return of democratic institutions, and peace in Rivers State. Nigerians can see the difference: President Tinubu acted right. That is what posterity will remember him for.”

He dismissed ADC’s claims of federal manipulation, noting that officials in Rivers State were not reduced to presidential appointees but rather protected from chaos until conditions allowed for their reinstatement.

“To accuse the president of undermining federalism is laughable; as a former governor, no Nigerian alive presently has fought harder for state autonomy than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. 

“What ADC offers Nigerians is late pontification and empty noise. What the president delivered is stability, peace and order,” Dare said.

The presidential media aide maintained that President Tinubu’s decision was neither whimsical nor partisan, but a constitutional necessity to protect the state and by extension, the federation.

