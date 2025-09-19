In His Address to Rivers People, Fubara Calls Wike ‘My Leader’

River State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has referred to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike as his leader.

Speaking in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Friday, Fubara, who commended President Bola Tinubu for the role he played in brokering peace in the state said: “In the course of the six-month period, Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully.

“Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.”

The governor called on all concerned in the state to put all grievances aside and work for the development of the state.

According to him, “We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.

“To those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, I assure you that your concerns are valid and understood. However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying… ” the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war”.