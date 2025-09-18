Tinubu: Nigeria Ready to Host Africa’s First Commonwealth Games in 2030

‎

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to host a world-class 2030 Commonwealth Games, aiming to become the first African nation to achieve this historic milestone.

‎Represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday during a visit by the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‎The president reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to hosting an inclusive, diverse and world-class 2030 Commonwealth Games on African soil.

‎Gbajabiamila held a strategic meeting with the delegation led by Darren Hall, Director of Games and Assurance, and member of the 2030 Evaluation Commission.

‎President Tinubu emphasized that the Commonwealth champions unity and diversity, and Africa deserves its moment after nearly a century.

The games have never been hosted in Africa since inception in 1930, making Nigeria’s bid historic and overdue.

‎”You’re very welcome to Nigeria. I hope you enjoy our great hospitality which we are known for, Mr President also asked me personally to convey his regards, he’s fully in support of this bid.

‎”As I said, the president has written a letter of guarantee to you, his full weight is behind this bid.

‎”What I can assure you is that we’re ready. We’re willing, we’re able, and we actually want this. It’s been 100 years… The games have not been held on any soil in Africa.

‎”The element of inclusivity is what the Commonwealth is, and we hope that to our benefit.

‎”You know, this administration has set some bold reforms to reposition sports. We see sports as a strategic driver of national development.

‎”The president intentionally scrapped the Ministry of Sports and created a National Sports Commission to drive sports development,” he said.

‎President Tinubu assured the delegation that all infrastructure, security and hospitality needs will be met ahead of schedule.

‎He emphasized that Nigeria’s bid is not just about hosting but leaving a legacy for youth and national development.

‎The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, made a strong case for Nigeria over India, stressing that Africa has 22 Commonwealth nations, and Nigeria—as the continent’s giant—deserves the honour.

‎”One thing I want to assure you is that the president sees the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, if we win the bid, as a celebration of the country’s growing force in sports, beyond just participation,” he stated.

‎The President of Commonwealth Sport Nigeria, Habu Gumel, said the country is ready to host environmentally sustainable Games.

‎The Chairman of the Bid Committee, Mainasara Illo, presented Nigeria’s proposal, highlighting key plans and innovations.

‎He revealed that Nigeria proposes 15 sports, with football introduced to boost excitement, global visibility, and audience engagement.

‎The Director of Games and Assurance, Darren Hall, thanked President Tinubu and the Nigerian team for their warm welcome.

‎“I have been most thrilled by the passion of the Nigerian people in all their endeavors, including sports,” he said.

‎He said the Commonwealth, now comprising 74 nations, is aiming for greater diversity as it approaches its 100-year milestone.

‎Top government officials attended the meeting, including Ministers of Information, Aviation, Culture, Police Affairs, and Housing.

‎The delegation who are on a four-day visit will meet key stakeholders and inspect key facilities.

‎Nigeria and India are the two official bidders for the 2030 Games, with Abuja and Ahmedabad as their proposed host cities.

‎The Commonwealth Games General Assembly will decide the host city in November 2025, after thorough evaluation of both bids. (NAN)