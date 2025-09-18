Super Falcons’ Icon, Onome Ebi, Hangs Boots

One of the longest serving female footballer in the country, Onome Ebi, has called time on her illustrious career following her announcement yesterday that she was retiring from professional football.

Onome Ebi’s historic and decorated career spanned over two decades.

She announced on Instagram on Wednesday that while she is quitting the stage, she’s however not done with the game yet.

“Today, I officially retire from professional football,” she wrote. “The journey has been filled with challenges, victories, and lessons that shaped me into who I am today.”

Onome Ebi holds the unprecedented record of being the first African male or female to play in six FIFA World Cups. Her journey, which began in Nigeria, saw her play for clubs in Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, and Spain.

As captain of the Super Falcons, Onome Ebi became a symbol of resilience and leadership.

She led Nigeria to four continental titles at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and holds the record for the most appearances at the tournament with seven. Her career culminated at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she was the oldest player in the tournament, a final, fitting tribute to her enduring passion for the game.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

RESULTS

Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

S’Prague 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Ajax 0-2 Inter Milan

B’Munich 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-2 Atletico

PSG 4-0 Atalanta

TODAY

Brugge v Monaco

Co’hagen v Leverkusen

Frankfurt v Galatasaray

Man City v Napoli

Newcastle v Barcelona

Sporting v Kairat Almaty