Strengthening Healthcare Delivery through Rotary International, DHL Nigeria’s Strategic Partnerships

As part of their shared commitment to improving lives, Rotary International District 9111 and DHL Nigeria recently demonstrated the power of corporate and community collaboration with the establishment of the Sickle Cell Centre, Otta, a facility designed to strengthen healthcare delivery and expand access to specialised treatment for sickle cell patients in Ogun State. Sunday Ehigiator reports

Sickle cell disease (SCD) remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing public health challenges. The genetic blood disorder, which alters the normal shape of red blood cells into sickle-like crescents, shortens their lifespan and obstructs blood flow, leading to fatigue, frequent infections, delayed growth, severe pain, and a host of other complications.

Globally, Nigeria shoulders the highest burden, with an estimated 150,000 newborns diagnosed every year, while about 25 per cent of Nigerian adults carry the sickle cell trait.

Despite the scale of this challenge, access to specialised care in the country remains limited. However, for patients in Otta, Ogun State, a new dawn arrived on June 28, 2025, when the Sickle Cell Centre, Otta, was officially commissioned at the Otta General Hospital.

The facility, donated by Rotary International, District 9111, with the support of strategic partners like DHL Nigeria, represents not just a brick-and-mortar structure, but a beacon of hope for thousands of families grappling with the disease.

A Collective Vision for Change

The project, officially launched by Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, embodies what can be achieved when philanthropy, corporate responsibility, and community service align.

Governor of Rotary District 9111, Rtn. Henry Akinyele explained that the motivation behind the centre was the urgent need to provide better healthcare for the growing number of Nigerians affected by sickle cell disease.

“Through this donation,” Akinyele said, “Rotary hopes to provide adequate healthcare response and ultimately improve sickle cell care across the country. The facility offers a full range of services and equipment accessible to the public.

“This means that in the years ahead, there will be a significant increase in preventive screening and treatment for those already living with the disease. From our findings, over one thousand people visit the facility monthly, and they will now be able to get the care they need.”

Akinyele was joined by the Immediate Past District Governor, Rtn. (Dr.) Oluwole Kukoyi and other club leaders visited DHL Nigeria’s Lagos office to express appreciation for the logistics giant’s support.

DHL’s Strategic Role

The partnership between Rotary and DHL was instrumental in bringing the project to life. Senior Director, Commercial, DHL Express Nigeria, Olaniran Fafowora, highlighted that DHL’s ₦5 million donation was part of the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting community well-being, aligned with its global purpose: “Connecting People, Improving Lives.”

Managing Director, DHL Express Nigeria, Muyiwa Adeseyoju, further emphasised the significance of the partnership: “Our support for the Rotary Sickle Cell Centre in Otta reflects DHL’s commitment to addressing pressing health challenges that affect Nigerian families.

“While we have supported various health causes in the past, this marks our first direct donation toward a specialised facility for sickle cell care. It demonstrates our belief that healthier communities are essential for a sustainable future.

“In line with our purpose of Connecting People and Improving Lives, DHL Express Nigeria will continue to support and partner with organisations that aim to make the world a better place.”

Beyond Bricks and Mortar

The Otta Sickle Cell Centre is more than just a building; it is an avenue for specialised treatment, preventive screening, counselling, and community education.

With Rotary’s philanthropic backbone and DHL’s corporate social responsibility muscle, the facility is already becoming a hub of hope. For patients and families long accustomed to travelling distances for specialised care, it represents relief, dignity, and a promise of better outcomes.

In a country where public-private partnerships are often underexplored, the collaboration between Rotary and DHL demonstrates the power of strategic alliances in addressing health challenges.

It also underscores a vital truth: strengthening healthcare delivery in Nigeria requires more than government effort; it takes a community of actors driven by empathy, purpose, and vision.

With the burden of sickle cell disease still high in Nigeria, the Otta Sickle Cell Centre stands as a living reminder that progress is possible when goodwill and strategy meet.