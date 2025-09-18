  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

NMDPRA, FCCPC Set Up C’ttee to Address Consumer Complaints in Oil Sector

Featured | 4 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have inaugurated a 10-member Joint-Technical Working Committee to strengthen consumer protection in the energy sector.

Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure (DSSRI), Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, who represented the Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, at the event in Abuja, said the committee was established to address recurring complaints relating to competitive practices and service delivery in the oil and gas sector.

The new committee has been mandated to share market data, monitor and investigate anti-competition practices, and ensure adequate consumer protection, a note from the NMDPRA stated yesterday.

The Joint Committee is led by the FCCPC’s Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs. Omagu Nwachukwu, and Mr Charles Nwachukwu, Head of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre of the NMDPRA.

Besides, the committee is expected to identify potential threats to the sector that could negatively impact the market and escalate such issues to the top management of both organisations.

On September 4, 2025, the Authority’s top management team, led by its Chief Executive, Ahmed, visited the FCCPC headquarters to meet with its Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Mr. Tunji Bello.

The meeting, according to the NMDPRA, was aimed at charting a course for collaborative engagement to promote fair market prices and consumer value.

The Authority also emphasised that its collaboration with the FCCPC is expected to establish a level playing field for operators, prevent monopoly, and provide modalities for prosecution in cases where abuse is established after further investigation.

The NMDPRA regulates Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum operations to ensure efficiency, safety, and fair market practices, while the FCCPC protects consumers by promoting fair competition, preventing monopolies, and safeguarding consumer rights in Nigeria.

