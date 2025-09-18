  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

IGCNA, Organisers Promise Unforgettable 2025 Nigeria Cup

When this year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup; a tournament put in place to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary gets underway on Saturday September 20th, it will be with pump and pageantry, Chairman, Organising Committee of this edition, Wale Onaolapo has promised.

Speaking at a pre-tournament media briefing at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Wednesday, Onaolapo promised participants, sponsors and guests of an unforgettable experience, stressing that all necessary arrangements to make sure the week-long Nigeria Cup goes as planned, have been put in place.

“This year’s tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience, with top notch golfers within the club competing on the challenging Ikoyi Club 1938 golf course for glory and recognition”, Onaolapo said.

While thanking the event’s sponsors for their support in making this year’s edition possible, Onaolapo promised them a gratifying experience.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA), owners of the Nigeria Cup, Rotimi Obajimi, while thanking the Organising Committee for a job well done, also said that apart from the Nigeria Cup, IGCNA also contributes to the development of the golf section as well as in bankrolling some of projects.

Meanwhile, 2025 Nigeria Cup will officially tee-off on Saturday with the Children’s tournament, Sunday, September 21 will witness a game tagged ‘Golf for Good and Chipping Competition’. On Monday, it will be the turn of Caddies while Tuesday has been dedicated to lady golfers.

Special Independence Day kitty is slated for Wednesday while over 40-profesional golfers will be competing in the Professional category on Thursday. Sponsors, Guests and Veteran golfers will have their day on the course on Friday while Saturday September 27th is the grand finale.

The Nigeria Cup was established to commemorate the nation’s independence and promote unity and sportsmanship. It is a highly anticipated event that provides opportunities for elite players to compete, network, and contribute to youth developments.

