Medical Expert Advocates More Education on Hormonal Imbalance

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As the economic pressure continues to weigh heavily on households, a health educator and influencer, Dr. Adefunke Arowolo, said that the conversation about women’s hormonal health has become more urgent than ever.

She argued that women are under immense pressure, and it is affecting their health in ways they don’t even realise. “If we can help them understand their bodies better and give them tools to improve their wellbeing, then we’ve made a real difference,” she said.

Speaking in Lagos, during the signing of a partnership with Ralphones Pharmaceutical, Arowolo said that “a lot of women are going through so much, they suffer from stress, poor diet, carrying the burdens of both male and female in their homes, and many don’t even know they have hormonal imbalance until it begins to affect them badly. This is a conversation that needs to be had.”

The new partnership will see Arowolo lead an awareness campaign for Empill Woman, a supplement developed by Ralphones to help women manage hormonal issues.

The medical doctor said that she has made it her mission to break the silence around hormonal imbalance, a condition she believes is far more common among Nigerian women than many realise.

Arowolo, who has thousands of followers across her social media handles, said she gets direct messages from women on a daily basis concerning various health issues resulting from hormonal imbalance.

The CEO and founder of Ralphones Pharmaceutical, Gregory Onuwabhagbe, said that the collaboration is aimed at tackling “the foundation of many women’s health problems in Nigeria.

“We want to partner with a strong voice in healthcare to encourage women to speak up about hormonal imbalances,” he said.

Onuwabhagbe stated that before the product was launched, it was tested on a group of women. “Many told us their menstrual cycles improved within 30 days. In the two years since, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

He explained that the supplement contains five active components, including maximum-strength evening primrose oil, gamma-linolenic acid, vitamin E, omega-6, and soya isoflavones, which is backed by clinical trials for its role in reducing breast cancer risk.

He added that Empill Woman also supports hair, skin and nail health, helping with issues such as acne and brittle nails.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Mrs. Kemi Adeyeye, CEO of Boluke Pharmacy, and Mrs. Rahamon Amidu Oyewole, founder of Goodall Pharmacy, the partners expressed hope that the initiative will empower more women to understand their bodies and seek help early.