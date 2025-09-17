Ijaw, Itsekiri Differ over Hosting of Billboards, Banners in Warri 



Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Palpable tension enveloped parts of Warri in Delta State yesterday as Ijaws and Itsekiris nearly clashed over hosting of banners and billboards marking the coronation anniversary of the Pere of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, Mobene III.

But for the quick intervention of security agents in the oil rich town, headquarters of Warri South Local Government Area, would have been turned into a theatre of war.

Trouble started when security agents, along with some suspected Itsekiri youths, removed the banners hosted by the Ijaws, in an attempt to douse raging rivalry over ownership of a portion of land in Warri by the Ijaws which the Itsekiris have been resisting over time.

But angry Ijaw youths and women staged a protest in Warri over the removal of the posters and billboards announcing the coronation anniversary of the Pere of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, Mobene III.

Heavily armed soldiers and police have taken over the area to prevent violence between the two ethnic groups.

Socio-economic activities were paralysed throughout the day along the commercial area as traders at the popular Ibo market and environs, hurriedly locked up their stores. Schools were also locked up with parents struggling to move their wards to safety.

The king of Ogbe-Ijoh is domiciled at Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South West Local Government while Olu of Warri is in Warri, headquarters of Warri South Local Government.

THISDAY gathered that the grouse of Itsekiri youths is that the Ijaws should have restricted hosting their billboards and banners in Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West Local Government headquarters instead of Warri South populated by both Itsekiris and Urhobos.

The Itsekiri youths anchored their anger on the recent ‘deformation’ of the Olu of Warri’s banners along the same area recently during the fourth coronation anniversary of their king.

They described the posters and billboards as provocative and urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to caution the Pere of Ogbe-Ijoh, insisting that celebrations should be restricted to Warri South-West.

Delta Police Command Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, confirmed the protest but disclosed that both groups were in a peace meeting with the Area Commander.

“I can confirm that there was a protest. I can also confirm that the two factions are finally meeting with the Area Commander for a peace meeting. I think the reason for the protest has nothing to do with the banner; it’s just between themselves. But after the meeting, we will get the full details of what transpired,” he said.