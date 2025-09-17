Amnesty Programme Plans Furniture Training for Beneficiaries

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has visited the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Associated Furniture Producers (AFP) Showroom and its industrial factory in Abuja as part of efforts to deepen implementation of the programme’s objectives.

He also visited PrimeTech, an international firm with a primary focus on sustainable design and construction of buildings, industries, civil structures, roads and infrastructure.

Otuaro was conducted round the facilities by the General Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc AFP, Oliver Cohnen, and Julius Berger’s Head of Corporate Security and Compliance, Poul Nielsen, during the visit.

According to him, the move was aimed at exploring avenues for the PAP to carry out high-quality training of ex-agitators and beneficiaries in furniture and woodwork, and sustainable architectural design and engineering solutions with global standards and taste.

The PAP helmsman stressed that his goal was to ensure that beneficiaries of such huge industrial-scale training would use the vocational skills and knowledge they would gain to add real value to the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta and indeed Nigeria.

He noted that when the ex-agitators and beneficiaries are equipped with the right expertise in a structured environment, they will produce products that meet international standards with high marketability.

Otuaro expressed satisfaction at the incredible finishing and creativity, exquisite outlook and texture of the furniture and their high potential for durability.

He reiterated that President Bola Tinubu had given him a mandate to take the programme to the people of the region.

According to him, seeking the appropriate facilities to get many youths trained and re-trained in critical vocational trade areas was one of the ways of realizing the president’s desire.

He said: “My interest is that our youths have to add value to the social-economic growth of the Niger Delta and that of the country. They can do this effectively when they acquire high-quality training that will make them to be useful to themselves, the region and the nation.

“I decided to undertake the visits to these facilities to enable me to see things for myself to be able to take the right decision on the vocational initiative I have for ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the PAP in the areas of furniture and woodwork, and designs.

“I am pleased with the top-class industrial equipment, high-quality furniture and the huge factory I have seen here and the fact that they have international appeal. This means that if our people are able to acquire the right vocational skills here, they will be able to produce furniture of international standards.”