  • Tuesday, 16th September, 2025

NPFL, GTI Mourn Referee Assessor, Enagbare

Featured | 13 hours ago

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has described the death of a former referee who has been working with the league body as a match referee assessor, Mrs. Rachael Enagbare, as a huge loss to the league body and the entire football community in the country.

Enagbere was in Lagos as the Referees Assessor for the NPFL Match-day 4 fixture between Ikorodu City and Barau FC.

She was said to have been rushed to the Havanah Hospital in Surulere, where she later died of complications from a yet to be disclosed illness.

“The NPFL family is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and unexpected passing of the former referee who has been working with us as a match referee assessor.

“We extend our sincere condolences to her immediate family and to the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA),” Elegbeleye offered.

He said the league body will liaise with the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), the Lagos Referees Council, and the NRA towards having the body returned to the family.

Similarly, the strategic partners of the NPFL, GTI Group, have expressed shock over the demise of Mrs. Rachael Enagbare.

GTI Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, stated that her passing has sent a rude shock to soccer fans and prayed for her gentle soul to rest in perfect peace.

“The GTI Group and soccer fans across the country are deeply saddened by the unfortunate and unexpected passing of Mrs Rachael Enagbare, a former referee who has been working with the NPFL as a match referee assessor.

“We extend our sincere condolences to her immediate family and to the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) over this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Ekejiuba, however, called on soccer fans in the country to be united in prayer for the bereaved family.

