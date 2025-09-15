Adamawa to Launch Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Government has announced plans to roll out a Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign from October 16 to 27, 2025, across all 21 local government areas of the state..

The state government said this at a press conference over the weekend in Yola, the state capital, noting that the integrated approach will also ensure swift administration of MR and polio vaccines in one dose as part of a nationwide effort to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases and strengthen Nigeria’s public healthcare system.

The Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADSPHCDA), Dr. Suleiman Bashir, said the integrated immunisation approach is more potent, cost-effective, and highly efficient.

According to him, the combination of measles and rubella vaccines significantly improves the efficacy of immunisation, raising protection levels from 85 percent to 95 percent.

He said the campaign would target children aged nine months to 14 years, and the initiative is critical to safeguarding the younger population from measles, rubella, and other childhood diseases.

Bashir explained that adequate preparations have been made to ensure smooth delivery, noting that parents and guardians should make their children available at designated points during the campaign.

According to him, to ensure effective coverage, 1,024 health workers and an additional 1,685 ad-hoc staff members have been trained and deployed across the state.

Bashir emphasised that the vaccination is free, safe, and designed to improve child survival rates in the state.

The Director of Disease Control and Immunization at ADSPHCDA, Dr. Jacob Vasumu, highlighted that the measles-rubella campaign is a nationwide exercise backed by the federal government and development partners.

He noted that measles and rubella remain significant public health concerns, paticularly in communities where vaccination rates are low.

Vasumu said the development partners working in the state have pledged their support for the campaign, commending the state’s readiness and assuring parents of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. They encouraged parents and guardians to take advantage of the opportunity by presenting their children for vaccination.

Vasumu said the campaign is expected to reach more than 2.5 million children in Adamawa State, and he expressed optimism that with strong community participation and continued collaboration with partners, the campaign will not only save lives but also strengthen the overall healthcare delivery system in the state.