2026 Budget Consultations: Lagos Govt Reassures Epe Division on Infrastructure Delivery

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Government has reassured residents of the Epe Division of the completion and delivery of ongoing infrastructure projects in the area.

Speaking during the 2026 Budget Consultative Forum for the Epe division, held at the Jubilee Chalet in Epe over the weekend, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, highlighted key areas of the 2025 budget.

He noted that several projects under the infrastructure sustainability plan had reached completion stage, while others were still in progress across the state.

The commissioner who listed completed and ongoing projects in the Epe region as part of his presentation on Day Four of the consultative forum, reassured the division of the current administration efforts to meet infrastructural need.

According to him, “Completed projects include Dauda Buhari Street and Animashaun Street in Epe; the rehabilitation and upgrade of Eluku Street, Modafejo Agbowa; Magbon Alade Township Road in Ibeju-Lekki; the renovation of the Primary Health Care Centre in Agbowa Ikosi and Odo Ayandelu; as well as the recently delivered Mother and Child Centres (MCC) in Epe.”

He further assured residents of the timely completion of other projects, including the Lagos Logistics and Food Hub in Ketu-Ereyun; the Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu-Ejirin, Epe; Omu Creek Road with Bridge (Phase 1); Jamiu Eletu Road; and the Eleku Road outfall in Ibeju-Lekki, among others.

On the rationale behind the consultative forum, George explained: “This process ensures that every part of Lagos State has a chance to contribute. No community is too small to be heard, and no citizen’s voice is insignificant in shaping our common future. Your inputs here will be captured, considered, and integrated into the Y2026 Budget preparation.”

Among some of the requests made, the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, called on the government to urgently address critical infrastructure and development needs especially in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The monarch noted the population of Eredo has significantly increased, creating a pressing demand for improved public services.

“We need a General Hospital, and we already have space for it,” Oba Ogunsanwo appealed. “We also need industries to come in so that there can be job opportunities for our youth,” Ogunsanwo said.

The royal father further stressed the urgent need for road upgrades, citing frequent use by heavy-duty trucks and accidents occurring in the area which is avoidable if traffic management tools are in place.

He recommended the installation of traffic lights and road signs to enhance safety.

While commending the efforts of the local authority in the division, Oba Ogunsanwo added that more primary schools should be provided to meet the educational needs of growing communities.

The Chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Akogun Wale Anomo, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prioritize improved electricity supply in the region.

He also called for strengthened security of lives and property, as well as the upgrade of roads, primary healthcare, and education facilities, particularly in light of the relocation of the Oko-Baba Sawmills to the Owu-Agbowa axis.

Anomo stressed that development places additional strain on the community’s infrastructure, noting the sawmill supplies about 80 percent of the woodwork used in Lagos and houses approximately 6,500 millers.

Some other requests were completion of developmental projects at Orugbo and Oriba in the division.