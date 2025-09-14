Somolu Leaders Hail Omotola’s Impact, Demand His Political Comeback

Funmi Ogundare

Grassroots leaders in Somolu, weekend, commended the enduring impact of Laide Omotola, convener of the Pro-Nigeria Group and former chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging him to return to active politics.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to Omotola in Lagos, the leader of Somolu Legislative Council, Tunde James Oyeyiola, described Omotola as a blessing to Somolu, noting that his goodwill and philanthropic contributions continue to touch lives despite not holding elective office.

“Despite not getting the ticket in 2009, the lives he has touched, the people whose hopes he restored, and the positive impact he has made cannot be ignored. Leadership is not about position but service, and we believe such a person should be encouraged,” Oyeyiola said.

The councillors stressed that Omotola’s presence is still felt in the community, with many residents clamouring for his political comeback.

Responding, Omotola expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a rare honour. He recalled his 2009 chairmanship campaign, saying many people did not believe he once contested because his campaign materials had been misplaced.

“I am not in this to contest for chairmanship or any other position for now. A time will come when I will return to politics, but until then, I prefer to play an advisory role. The leaders know my capacity, but they often feel intimidated when I show interest. For now, I will continue to support Somolu in my personal capacity,” he stated.

Also speaking, the councillor representing Onipan Ward A and Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, Sports and Rural Development, Oluwatosin Odubanjo, praised Omotola as a mentor and household name in Somolu politics.

Odubanjo, who credited Omotola with inspiring his own political journey two decades ago, recalled the 2003 councillorship election where Omotola first drew public attention.

“He has empathy for the poor; he is generous and selfless, and he has reassured us today that he remains committed to Somolu. We are still flying high on his broad wings,” Odubanjo said