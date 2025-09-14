2027: Step down for Peter Obi, Obidient Movement Begs Jonathan, Ex-Anambra Gov Seeks Comprehensive Electoral Reforms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Obidient Movement has appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan to support the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, instead of contesting against him in the 2027 presidential election.

This is as Obi has called for comprehensive electoral reforms in the country.

The Obidient Movement’s appeal is coming after Obi and Jonathan held a closed-door meeting last Thursday.

Obi posted pictures of himself and the former president on his X handle, describing Jonathan as “a very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader”.

He added that their discussion centred on the state of the nation.

Although it is being speculated that he would contest the 2027 presidential election, Jonathan has yet to make a public pronouncement on the issue.

The Obidient Movement, however, urged the former President to step aside for Obi in the interest of fairness and national progress.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said while both men are respected leaders, Obi remains the preferred choice of millions of Nigerians seeking a new direction.

“They have been friends for a long time. The meeting was for them to fraternise and discuss how to rescue Nigeria.

“But for us in the Obidient Movement, it would be great if Jonathan remains the respected statesman he is known for. He has done his best as president; he is respected, and this is the time for him to support his brother,” Tanko said.

After Thursday’s meeting with Jonathan, Obi called for comprehensive electoral reforms to move elections and electioneering matters forward.

The former governor of Anambra State, who took to his X account, said: “After I met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday, I attended the 3rd Annual National Summit of one of Obidient support groups (CPO), as well as the public presentation of the book titled ‘The Flame of Hope: Igniting the Soul of a Nation’ written by Emeka Patrick Ude.

”The gathering was not only a celebration of ideas but also a reaffirmation of our collective journey toward building a Nigeria that works for all. In my remarks, I highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms, which remain the bedrock of any functional democracy to drive inclusive growth, create jobs, unlock the immense potential of our young population, and improve the critical areas of development, health, education, and pull our people out of poverty.

”I also encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to deepen their participation in the electoral process and to hold on firmly to their belief in a new Nigeria. The journey to a better nation is never easy, but with faith, resilience, focus, and unity of purpose, we can birth a country that reflects the values of justice, equity, greatness, and shared prosperity,” Obi stated.

He commended the CPO group for their consistency, resilience, and commitment to this cause.

“I sincerely appreciate Emeka Patrick Ude for his literary contribution through this book, which serves as both an inspiration and a call to action for all who desire to see our nation rise again.”