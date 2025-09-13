Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike Today Over Unmet Demands

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced nationwide strike in protest over unfulfilled demands by the federal government.

The doctors had earlier given the federal government 24-hour ultimatum to address its demands after their previous 10-day deadline expired on September 10 following the expiration of its earlier 10-day deadline on September 10.

The President of NARD, Dr. Tope Osundara, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday said the association decided to embark on strike following the government’s failure to respond to their concerns.

He said, “The federal government called us yesterday and promised to address our concerns.

“We had our meeting and after a six hours deliberation decided to give government next 24 hours to ensure disbursements of Medical Residency Training Fund, (MRTF) to beneficiaries, and for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to upgrade our membership certificates and attend to our other demands.

“Unfortunately, the minimum demands were not met within the given extension of 24 hours period and the strike commenced this morning as directed by the NEC of the association.”

Osundara said the decision was in line with resolutions reached at the association’s National Executive Council, held virtually.

NARD had in a communique issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by the President, Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs demands.