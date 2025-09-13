Dignitaries Pay Final Respects as Doyin Abiola is Laid to Rest

Sunday Ehigiator

The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, was filled as dignitaries across Nigeria, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, gathered for the funeral service of Dr. Doyinsola Abiola, a pioneering journalist, media executive, and wife of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who was laid to rest yesterday in Lagos State.



The burial concluded a week of commemorative events that began with a night of tributes at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, where family, colleagues, and dignitaries celebrated her trailblazing life in journalism and service to Nigeria.

Delivering the sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos West, Rt. Rev. Pelu Johnson, drew from scripture to reflect on the themes of restoration and hope while recounting Abiola’s historic achievements.



He described the deceased as a “record-breaker who shattered glass ceilings,” noting her many firsts; from becoming Nigeria’s first female Ph.D. holder in journalism in 1979, to her appointment as the first female editor of a national daily in 1980, and later the first woman to head a national newspaper as Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Concord.



“She stood firmly with her husband during the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy, using Concord Newspapers to win the battle of hearts and minds,” Bishop Johnson said, adding that her legacy of courage, mentorship, and quiet strength would endure through the generations she inspired.

The bishop also used the occasion to highlight Nigeria’s present challenges of insecurity, unemployment, and corruption. He urged the government to intensify efforts to ease the suffering of citizens, warning that further taxation on fuel could worsen the hardship.



“If food prices must come down, then tax cannot come in to increase the cost of transportation,” he cautioned.

The funeral service, officiated by Canon Residentiary of the Cathedral, Ven. Henry Adelegan, featured Bible readings by family members and associates. Psalm 91 was read by Midun Tobun, while the Epistle, from 1 Thessalonians 4:13–18, was taken by Suru Aboaba.



Dignitaries in attendance included Edun, who represented Tinubu; Presidential spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Nike Akande; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.



Also present were Managing Director of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello; Obanikoro of Lagos, Chief Adesoji Ajayi-Bembe; Chairman of STB-McCann, Sir Steve Omojafor; Ms. Yeni Fela Anikulapo-Kuti; former Presidential Aide, Mr. Femi Adesina; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba; Mrs. Abimbola Fashola, wife of former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola; co-founder of Tell magazine, Mr. Dele Babarinsa; Managing Director of Daily Times, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi; and Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye.



After the service, her body was conveyed to her final resting place in Lekki, where she was interred amid tears, prayers, and heartfelt tributes.

Doyinsola Abiola, who died at 82 on August 5, 2025, is remembered as a trailblazer in Nigerian journalism, a steadfast advocate for democracy, and a matriarch whose devotion, resilience, and quiet strength left an indelible mark on the nation.