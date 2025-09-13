21st Akwaaba African Travel Market Holds in Lagos

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of the 21st edition of the Akwaaba African Travel Market have announced Air Peace, Lagos State, Gambia, Wakanow and Interswitch as key partners for this year’s event.

The three-day event, which starts from September 14 -16, in Lagos, according to the organisers, would be attended by over 3,000 participants ranging from tourism boards, airlines, hotels, travel agencies, insurance firms, logistics companies, and government representatives, to international buyers and industry professionals.

“Akwaaba, recognised as West Africa’s only international travel and tourism exhibition and one of the largest in Africa, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting intra-African travel, trade, and cultural exchange.

“This year’s edition promises to be historic as it will host the highest collection of airlines at any travel expo in Africa, reinforcing its position as a hub for aviation connectivity and partnerships on the continent

“The exhibition will also run side by side with the 5th Chinet Aviacargo Conference, creating synergy between the tourism and air cargo sectors.

“The programmes have been carefully curated to deliver maximum value. Day One, Sunday, September 14th, will open with exhibitions, followed by the grand opening ceremony.

The popular Jollof Rice War will thrill guests later in the afternoon, while the Top 100 Hotel Awards and the prestigious Travellers Awards will round off the day’s activities.

“On Monday, September 15th, the exhibitions will continue alongside the highly anticipated B2B session and several country days and product launches. The day will also feature a Domestic Tourism Session under the African Tourism Conference, the Women in Tourism Conference, and will climax with the Africa Travel 100 Awards and an East African cocktail evening.

“The final day, Tuesday, September 16th, will focus on the business side of travel with an Insurance Conference in the morning, followed by the Cargo and Export Conference at midday, and concluding with the Youth Tourism Conference later in the evening, alongside exhibitions throughout the day.

Since its inception, Akwaaba has grown into a global platform, providing opportunities for networking, business development, cultural promotion, and knowledge exchange. The event has consistently attracted participation from leading African destinations, global travel brands, and key industry stakeholders,” organisers said.

Speaking further on this year’s event, the organisers noted: “Akwaaba continues to be the melting pot of Africa’s tourism, aviation, and hospitality industries. With strong partnerships from leading players such as Air Peace, Lagos State, Gambia, Wakanow, and Interswitch, this edition will once again showcase Africa’s potential as the world’s next tourism frontier.”

The 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market is poised to further cement Lagos as Africa’s leading tourism and business hub while also boosting opportunities for airlines, hospitality providers, and local entrepreneurs in the sector.