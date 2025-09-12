SUPERDA Appoints Adam Senior Advisor for African Region

In response to the policies of the federal government aimed at encouraging private sector participation in the aviation industry, Italy-based Superba Consulting has opened office in Nigeria for the African region and has appointed Nuhu Adam as its Senior Advisor-Aircraft Acquisition, Sales and Management.

The company said, Adam is bridge between continents in the world of aviation and strategic infrastructure.

Adam joins SUPERBA with over two decades of experience in aviation, logistics and public affairs, diplomacy between Africa and Europe.

A seasoned professional with a career spanning across major institutions such as Intel Nigeria Ltd, Virgin Nigeria Airways, Travelinn Ltd, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)—where he led regional projects funded by the World Bank—Nuhu Adam joined Superba Consulting in 2025 as Senior Advisor for Africa.

His collaboration with Superba’s founder and CEO, Gianni Riccardi, has deep roots. Together, they have successfully managed complex operations in the offshore oil & gas sector, including logistics for oil platforms, private jet acquisition and management, and advisory on the development of helipads and private airports in high-complexity environments such as Nigeria, Angola, and Mozambique. Notably, in Mozambique, their efforts supported the development of one of the most important natural gas fields.