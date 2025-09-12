NPA Consolidates Automation Drive, Deploys Electronic Barrier System Across Terminals

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and improve traffic management within the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), under the leadership of Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has successfully implements the installation of Electronic Barrier Systems at all Terminal access points within the Port.

The initiative, it said in a statement, follows extensive consultations with key Stakeholders aimed at addressing the persistent issue of unauthorized truck diversions, which have adversely impacted Terminal efficiency, traffic flow, and overall Port productivity.

“To ensure seamless coordination and transparency in truck movements, the Electronic Barriers have been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by Messrs. Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP). This integration guarantees that only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets are granted access to Terminal facilities, thereby eliminating unauthorized entries and enhancing gate control operations.

“We are pleased to announce that as of Monday, 1st September 2025, all Terminals within the Lagos Port Complex will commence full live operations using the Integrated Electronic Barrier System.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in the Authority’s drive for enhanced automation and modernization of port infrastructure in Nigeria and reflects the Authority’s commitment to:

• Supporting the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Agenda

• Promoting transparency and accountability

• Enhancing Port operational efficiency

• Strengthening truck traffic management

“The Nigerian Ports Authority appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders throughout the processes preceding this development and remains committed to deploying innovative solutions that improve service delivery and foster a more efficient, secure, and a business-friendly port environment, strengthening its vision of becoming the hub for maritime logistics and sustainable port services in Africa,” it said.