FIRS, CBN, Others to Address Digital Economy at FICAN Conference

Nume Ekeghe and Kayode Tokede

The 2025 Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), has garnered strong support from leading financial institutions and regulators, underscoring its role as a pivotal platform for shaping conversations about Nigeria’s digital economy.

Institutions backing this year’s edition include the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Unity Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Bank, among others. Their involvement reflects the growing recognition of digital transformation as a critical driver of taxation, banking, and finance in the country.

Now in its 35th year, the FICAN Annual Conference is slated for September 20, 2025, at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos, with the theme: “Bracing for the Digital Economy in Nigeria: Taxation, Banking and Finance.” Organisers said the gathering will provide fresh insights and practical strategies for navigating a rapidly evolving financial landscape while balancing innovation with inclusion and stability.

Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, will headline the conference as Guest Speaker. He is expected to highlight how technology can be deployed to strengthen tax administration and enhance government revenue in a digital era.

Other keynote speakers include Group Managing Director of UBA, Dr. Oliver Alawuba, and Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Limited, Mr. Babatunde Olofin.

According to FICAN executives led by the Chairman, Mr. Chima Titus Nwokoji, the conference is designed to achieve two main objectives: building the capacity of financial journalists and serving as an agenda-setting platform for stakeholders in the economy.