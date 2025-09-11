  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

Zoho Launches Product, Expands AI Suite with Agents Tools

Zoho, a global technology company announced the launch of Zia LLM—the company’s proprietary large language model, a no-code agent builder, Zia Agent Studio, over 25 deployable Zia agents, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to open up Zoho’s vast library of actions to third-party agents.

Speaking on the initiative, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Mr. Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Today’s announcement emphasises Zoho’s longstanding aim to build foundational technology focused on protection of customer data, breadth and depth of capabilities because of the business context, and value. Our LLM model is trained specifically for business use cases, keeping privacy and governance at its core, which has resulted in lowering the inference cost, passing on that value to the customers, while also ensuring that they are able to utilise AI productively and efficiently.”

According to him, Zoho has successfully launched its own large language model, Zia LLM, built completely in-house by leveraging NVIDIA’s AI accelerated computing platform. 

