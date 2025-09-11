Umahi Decries East-West Road Slow Work Pace, Insists on Dec 15 Deadline

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has frowned at the slow pace of construction work at the Eleme-Onnesection of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

The minister made the complaint while inspecting the ongoing project at the section last Tuesday.

During the inspection of the project, Umahi ordered the contractor, RCC, to ensure that the work is completed by December 15 this year, warning that the federal government would not extend the timeline beyond that date.

According to him, “On this Eleme-Onne project, the quality of the work is excellent, but the pace of the work is totally unacceptable. And let me make it very clear to the contractor: this project can never be reviewed by a kobo, nor can there be any POP -variation of price -or any other claims on the project.

“You complained of rain, but there are a lot of works that could go in the rain. For example, we’ve noticed many failures, areas that failed under this carriageway, which is Port Harcourt-bound.”

Umahi, who regretted that the job is totally being delayed, told the controller in the area to issue the contractor another letter of warning.

“I’m sure in this project, we have had over 10 warning letters to them. These letters will be very useful if they fail to adhere to the timeline for completion, which is December 15. We will not extend the completion date at all.”

The works minister assured Nigerians that the funding of the leftover flyover in the phase 1 project would not be a problem, noting that President Bola Tinubu had listed it among the projects that must be completed within record time.

“Let me assure you that the leftover flyover in this phase 1 is among what the president directed should be completed. So the funding will not be a problem at all, and I am happy the contractor is working despite the news that NNPCL has stopped funding the project because the president directed that none of such should stop,” the minister said.

He explained that he is going around the six geopolitical zones to ensure that the directive of the president is carried out.

Umahi condemned the menace of trailers on the road, which he said was not built for heavy-duty vehicles, just as he promised to take up the matter.

He said: “We have a war to wage. Our roads are not designed to carry these heavy trailers that are parked on the road. I am going to write to our dear governors to see what they can help us do with it. I will also complain to the Inspector-General of Police. Let us see what we can do about it.

“The president is doing everything possible to right the wrongs in terms of road construction. We’re doing quality roads now that are going to last from 50 to 100 years, but are being destroyed by ourselves,” he lamented.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Rivers State, Enwerema Tarilade, said they had completed the 15 km Eket-bound right carriageway and had moved to the left carriageway, which is Port Harcourt-bound.

She expressed hope that the left carriageway could be completed by December despite disruptions caused by the rains.