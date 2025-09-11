Tripoint Travels to Tackle Youth Unemployment with Internship Programme

Emma Okonji

Tripoint Travels has taken the bold first step in addressing Nigeria’s most pressing challenges such as youth unemployment, unemployability and underemployment. Through its newly launched Tripoint Academy Internship Programme, the organisation is pioneering a model that trains young Nigerians to be truly employable, while also offering them real job opportunities.

Managing Director of Tripoint Travels and founder of Tripoint Academy, Mrs. Shuhda Muhammed, described the programme as a prototype designed to prove that Nigerian Youths, when given the right skills and guidance, could become assets to any industry.

“I came to the realisation, being an entrepreneur myself and running Tripoint Travels, that we need to have good employees. What that means is, we need intrapreneurs in our organisations for us to be able to grow, scale up and thrive in any industry,” she said.

According to her, the programme is more than an internship because she believes that more organisations will adopt the model.

Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (Nigeria), Dr. Olawale Anifowose, who commended the initiative, said: “Tripoint Travels has confronted one of the biggest challenges businesses face, which is talent management and finding the right people to work within their company. By equipping young people with practical skills, they are setting an example other organisations should follow.”

One of the graduates, Taiwo Fapohunda, echoed the impact of the programme. He said: “It has been an eye-opener that has shifted me to become a better person. With the skills and confidence I have gained, I know I can grow and contribute meaningfully in the world of aviation and beyond.”