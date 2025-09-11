Sokoto Approves N38.8bn Budget Reallocation

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved a technical amendment to the 2025 budget, redirecting over ₦38.8 billion to priority projects without increasing the total budget size.

This move is designed to improve budget performance, address urgent needs, and ensure that funds are utilised effectively.

According to the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr. Abubakar Zayanna, the adjustment will make the budget more realistic, intentional, and aligned with public financial management standards. The budget size remains unchanged at ₦526.88 billion, but funds will be moved from dormant or underperforming areas to those with better revenue performance.

The reallocation is expected to help achieve 70-80 percent budget performance by year-end. Additionally, the council approved the rehabilitation of flood-damaged sections of Ali-Akilu Road and Abdullahi Fodio Road to improve drainage and ease water flow in affected communities.

The state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has been proactive in presenting budgets that focus on the fulfillment of his administration’s nine-point smart agenda. The 2025 budget prioritises key areas such as health, education, skills acquisition, and religious affairs, as well as addressing security challenges like banditry and kidnapping.

The governor has also emphasized his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting that the state government has not borrowed any funds from financial institutions to execute developmental projects.