Rohr Dreams of Qualifying Benin Republic for the World Cup

Head Coach of Benin Republic, Gernot Rohr, is dreaming of qualifying the Cheetahs for the 2026 World Cup despite trailing leaders South Africa by three points in Group C.

Rohr who led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia before he was sacked, has powered the neighboring Benin to 14 points behind the Bafana Bafana while Super Eagles are three points behind the Cheetahs.

The Franco-German coach and his Cheetahs are praying for Bafana Bafana to drop points for them to benefit from the remaining two matches.

“There are two games left and anything is still possible. With 14 points now, we have the chance to finish first in the group, but also to be among the best runners-up,” Rohr told reporters on Tuesday night shortly after hammering Lesotho 4-0 in Abidjan.

He remains confident of the capacity of his wards to get the qualification job done.

“We absolutely must continue on this path. The team has become balanced, it no longer concedes goals. It fights together.

Speaking about Benin Republic’s remaining two matches , Rohr stressed there is nothing to worry about Rwanda and Nigeria. He’s even buoyed by the fact that the Cheetahs defeated Nigeria in the first round game in Abidjan.

“We remain hopeful without falling into excessive optimism. We know it will be difficult. We know Rwanda; we have already beaten Nigeria here. So yes, anything is possible,” concludes Rohr who is the last coach to qualify the Super Eagles for the World Cup.