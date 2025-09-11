Report: Achieving Global Internet Connectivity by 2030 Will Require $2.8trn Investment

​​​Emma Okonji

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for global digital technology development, has said it will cost an investment plan of between $2.6 and $2.8 trillion to achieve a universal and meaningful Internet connectivity by 2030, based on current market prices.

ITU derived the whopping $2.8 trillion investment plan from a report it released recently in collaboration with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report, titled: ‘Connecting Humanity Action Blueprint’, outlines the challenges, projected costs, and collaborative strategies needed to make sure everyone, everywhere, can use the Internet, including the estimated one-third of humanity currently offline.

According to the report, the largest investment component of $1.5 trillion to $ 1.7 trillion is required for hard infrastructure, alongside substantial funding for human and institutional capacity, mainly in developing countries.

Giving details of the report, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “Digital connectivity means creating opportunities for education, jobs, and access to essential services that can transform lives and communities. While significant resources are needed to meaningfully connect everyone, these are investments that will contribute to a prosperous digital future for all.”

Acting Governor of CST, Haytham AlOhali, said: “The world needs between $ 2.6 trillion and $ 2.8 trillion to connect humanity by 2030. This figure is nearly five times higher than the last assessment conducted in 2020 in partnership with ITU during the Saudi chairmanship of the G20. Such a dramatic increase underscores the urgency for international cooperation, collective investment, and the sharing of expertise if we are to achieve the vision of universal, meaningful connectivity for all.”

Highlighting the challenges of connecting billions of people globally, ITU estimates that 2.6 billion people are still excluded from the digital world, with connectivity closely linked to levels of socio-economic development. In 2024, an estimated 93 per cent of the population in high-income countries was using the Internet, compared to just 27 per cent in low-income countries.

The new report on achieving universal meaningful connectivity builds on ITU’s original 2020 Connecting Humanity study, published under the direction of the G20 during the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by identifying critical gaps with the anticipated costs for addressing them. ​

According to the report, a breakdown of the $2.8 trillion investment cost, shows that deploying broadband networks such as 4G fixed wireless in rural regions and satellites in the most remote locations and in underserved populations, represents the single largest cost of between $1.5 and $1.7 trillion.

Affordability represents $983 billion to reduce the cost of smartphones and broadband services for both fixed and mobile, which according to the report, is vital so that individuals and households worldwide, particularly in lower-income regions, can afford to connect and stay online.

Digital skills represents $152 billion to boost the effective use of the Internet, since connectivity alone is not enough, as people must have the skills to use the Internet effectively. Investments to fund large-scale digital literacy initiatives can empower individuals to access online education, secure better jobs, and actively participate in a digitally-driven society, the report said.

Policy and regulation represents $ 600 million to modernise regulations and create predictable policy environments worldwide, that will unlock efficiencies and promote innovation. While this represents the smallest cost component, it holds back digital transformation and sustains the other gaps. The impact of closing it would be massive, according to the report.

The report however said public-private collaboration would be needed to achieve the five-year investment plan on global Internet connectivity.

As the ‘Connecting Humanity Action Blueprint’ highlights, global progress on connectivity has been uneven, with the world’s 46 least-developed countries lagging significantly due to financing barriers, limited technical expertise, and unreliable infrastructure.

To address the challenges, ITU has called for innovative business approaches and renewed collaboration between governments, the tech industry, development finance institutions, and civil society, to close current divides and prevent future ones, particularly in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The report recommended the use of schools as gateways to Internet access to accelerate digital inclusion worldwide, including investing in energy infrastructure in Africa, and enhancing data collection at the sub-national level.