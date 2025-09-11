  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

PalmPay Champions Local Partnerships, Trust at GITEX Nigeria 2025

PalmPay, Africa’s leading neobank, reaffirmed its commitment to building trusted financial ecosystems at GITEX 2025, the continent’s premier technology and AI summit held at Landmark Centre, Lagos, recently.

Vice President of Partnerships at PalmPay, Chibuzor Melah, joined a high-level panel discussion during the just concluded GITEX event themed: ‘From Idea to Infrastructure – The African Tech Executive & Founders’ Playbook’.

Speaking at the panel, Melah outlined the key challenges facing financial inclusion on the continent, including heavy reliance on cash and low levels of financial literacy.

He stressed that addressing the challenges requires more than just innovation, adding that it requires tailoring technology to local realities, building local talent, and always putting customers first.

“As a financial company, our greatest responsibility is to earn trust. Security and compliance must come first, because customers deserve to feel protected. But beyond that, we must make financial tools simple, accessible, and truly accessible for every Nigerian, no matter their background,” Melah noted.

He emphasised that simplicity remained central to adoption, particularly in regions where financial literacy remains low. For PalmPay, this means designing an intuitive platform that allows its 40 million customers to navigate with ease.

