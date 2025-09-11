Much Ado About Natasha’s Suspension from Senate

The decision by the National Assembly to stop the embattled Kogi Central Senatorial District representative in the 10th Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from resuming after the expiration of her six- month suspension pending the determination of her case at the Court Appeal is generating fresh reactions. Sunday Aborisadereports.

When her six-month suspension officially ended on September 4, 2025, one might have expected Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to stride back into the Senate chamber and reclaim her seat, both literally and symbolically. Instead, she found the doors to the hallowed red chamber and her official office, still firmly locked

In a letter dated September 4, 2025 addressed to the embattled senator and signed by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Dr. YahayaDanzaria, the National Assembly made its stance clear: no administrative process will facilitate her return while the appeal of the Senate President remains pending before the Court of Appeal.

The letter states succinctly, “The matter therefore remains sub judice until the judicial process is concluded. No administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption.”

This development deepens what has already become a defining constitutional and political saga in Nigeria, one that raises urgent questions about the fine line between legislative discipline and electoral mandate.

On March 6, 2025, the Senate imposed a sweeping six-month suspension on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The action followed accusations that she violated Senate Standing Rules. Specifically, she was accused of bringing the Senate into disrepute, disrupted proceedings, refused to comply with seating assignments, and spoke out of turn.

As punishment, her office was locked, her pay suspended, her security detail withdrawn, and she was barred from representing herself as a senator.

The spark for this punitive action was a heated confrontation during the February 20, 2025 plenary, in which Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President GodswillAkpabio. That clash triggered both a disciplinary probe and a broader political firestorm.

At the heart of the controversy is a far more consequential allegation. That of sexual harassment.

In late February, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President, GodswillAkpabio of inappropriate advances during a personal visit to his home in December 2023, including insinuations of “quality moments” and quid-pro-quo expectations tied to legislative action.

She submitted a petition alleging misconduct, but it was swiftly dismissed by the Senate ethics committee on procedural grounds and promptly met with her suspension.

The response from civil society was fierce. SERAP, a prominent rights group, decried the suspension as “patently unlawful,” arguing that it punished Akpoti-Uduaghan for exercising her right to free expression and threatened democratic values.

Nationwide protests under the slogan “We Are All Natasha” added fuel to what became one of Nigeria’s defining human-rights flashpoints in recent memory.

Within days of the Senate’s action, Akpoti-Uduaghan headed to court. On March 4, a Federal High Court granted an interim injunction restraining the Senate from proceeding with disciplinary measures.

That injunction was short-lived because by March 19, the court lifted it, paving the way for the Senate’s actions to continue.

Meanwhile, the hearing of her suit had been scheduled but the legal drama took a sharp turn on July 4, when Justice BintaNyako ruled the suspension excessive and unlawful, citing constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules that failed to specify a maximum suspension period.

Nyako held that depriving Akpoti-Uduaghan of her seat effectively denied her constituents representation for the legislative year, which according to the Judge, was a disproportionate breach of democratic principle.

The judgment stipulated that she should apologize to the Senate and that she should pay a N5 million fine. She was also asked to publish public apologies in two newspapers. Yet importantly, the court did not immediately enforce her recall, as the Senate had moved to appeal.

By mid-July, Akpoti-Uduaghan had indicated her readiness to resume duties, informing the Senate she would return on July 22, asserting that the court’s decision should be respected. The Senate declined, citing lack of receipt of the official court judgment and reiterating that the matter remained subjudice.

As of September 9, 2025, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat remains empty. The six-month suspension has lapsed, yet the Senate insists on waiting for the Court of Appeal’s final decision.

To her constituents in Kogi Central, this delay is no mere procedural hiccup, it is a tangible denial of representation. It begs urgent resolution: If the Appeal affirms the suspension, the Senate’s inaction aligns with tradition. But it still risks disenfranchising voters.

If the Appeal upholds the Federal High Court ruling, failure to reinstate her could provoke further legal and political backlash. In the larger space, this moment may compel reform, both of parliamentary rules around suspension duration and of institutional respect for judicial checks.

The case raises profound questions about constitutional governance in Nigeria.

Firstly, it tests the scope and limits of legislative disciplinary power. While parliaments globally expect members to abide by conduct codes, punitive measures must not undercut the democratic voice of constituents, or override judicial verdicts.

Secondly, it implicates the separation of powers. Can the legislature effectively disregard or delay reinstatement when a court has ruled that the sanction is unconstitutional? The Senate’s refusal to act until the appeal is concluded underscores the tension between judicial pronouncement and institutional deference.

Thirdly, it foregrounds gender dynamics and women’s rights in Nigerian politics. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s experience, one of the only four women in a 109-seat Senate, exposes systemic vulnerabilities.

Observers, including women’s rights advocates, argue that such punitive measures discourage women from speaking up, especially in male-dominated spaces.

Online discussions reflect widespread public frustration. Commentators on the social media and analysts on the traditional media were unanimous in their opinion that the development would continue to “discourage women from speaking up when they find themselves being sexually harassed.”

One of them notes: “This is not just about Natasha anymore; it’s about the erosion of democratic values and the weaponization of legislative authority to silence opposition.”

These sentiments cut across party lines, reflecting the raw societal impact of the case, beyond institutional wrangling.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspended return to the Senate is a moment charged with symbolism. It is a cautionary tale about scapegoating, patriarchy, and abuse of process. It underlines how institutional instincts, protecting power or preserving decorum, can clash with constitutional guarantees and democratic mandates.

At stake is not just one senator’s fate, but the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic architecture.

The Senate’s next steps, and the court’s timelines, will determine whether the rule of law prevails, or whether unfinished justice becomes this episode’s lasting legacy.