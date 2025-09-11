Kayode Ojo Won’t Lose Focus Despite Attacks, Says Campaign Team

The Kayode Ojo Campaign Organisation yesterday stated that no amount of propaganda, lies, and political skimming will prevent Engineer Kayode Ojo, its aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, from emerging winner of the Ekiti State APC governorship primary election scheduled for next month.

The Campaign Organisation stated this in a press statement signed by the Chairman of its Consultative Forum, Mr. Kayode Oluyemo.

Oluyemo, in a reaction to a recent article published in a national newspaper where the writer had described Kayode Ojo as a regular loser, said: “It is unfortunate that such foul language is coming from a national newspaper. I see it as part of a coordinated media attacks against Kayode Ojo ahead of the primary election.

“The Kayode Ojo political structure has remained formidable and continues to wax stronger across Ekiti state over the years due to constant interaction with the people by the politician as against the assumption of the writer.

“Kayode Ojo visits Ekiti regularly and enjoys popularity among party members especially at the grassroots. This is to reassure our teeming supporters of victory at the poll in order to rescue Ekiti State.

“Kayode Ojo, the Ikoro-Ekiti born engineer, is also known for his philanthropic gestures. This quality has made his name a household one and on the lips of everyone in Ekiti State today. So, describing such a politician as a perennial loser is not only reckless, unethical, and unguided but exasperate and enraged.

“It is crystal clear that the popularity of Kayode Ojo across Ekiti State today, especially among APC members, is the inability of the incumbent government in the state to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu since assumption of Office.

“Ekiti people are worried about APC’s electoral stand vis-a-vis performance, despite the huge allocation at the disposal of the governor, hence their unflinching support for Kayode Ojo.”

Oluyemo declared that Kayode Ojo was persuaded by Ekiti people to contest: “The people of Ekiti, particularly the senior APC members across the sixteen local government areas in the State, invited him to contest when they saw that the APC may lose election to the opposition over poor performance.

“The poor performance of the present administration in Ekiti State, despite the huge resources, is unfortunate, unwelcome, and unacceptable, hence the need to allow a competent leader to pave the way for unprecedented development across the state.”

Oluyemo urged the public to disregard the “callous campaign of calumny and hatred by some paid agents to discredit Kayode Ojo, saying the antecedents and pedigree of the current UNN’s Pro Chancellor remained unparalleled.”

He further commended Ekiti State citizens, especially APC members, for their unwavering and ardent support for Kayode Ojo, in the face of oppression, intimidation, harassment and persecution, and added that the battle to rescue Ekiti State is a collective one.