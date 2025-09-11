Gulf of Guinea Round-Table: Global CEOs, Top Diplomats, Ministers, Govs Meet in New York

Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari to chair forum

By Louis Achi

Global CEOs, top diplomats, ministers, governors and industry leaders gather in New York to unlock the Gulf of Guinea’s over $800 billion energy, oil & gas, aviation, minerals and maritime opportunities and a projected $ 3trillion Coastal Africa’s economy as the 80th UN General Assembly opens in the US.

Themed, “Unlocking Energy, Oil & Gas, Minerals, Aviation and Maritime Opportunities in the Gulf of Guinea: A Roadmap for Peace and Security,” the round-table which holds on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will explore the Gulf of Guinea, Africa’s most strategic region.

The round-table is convened by The New Diplomat, an Abuja based policy think tank, in collaboration with the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) headquartered in Angola with diplomatic coverage over about 19 coastal African countries.

The premier event will be chaired by Nigeria’s Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, scholar-diplomat, former Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, former United Nations Under Secretary-General, erstwhile Chief of Staff to late former President Muhammadu Buhari and two-time President of the United Nations Security Council.

According to Ambassador Oma Djebah, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, the forum aims to unlock the Gulf of Guinea’s over $800 Billion energy, oil & gas, minerals, aviation and maritime investment opportunities.

His words, “the high-level forum will also spotlight coastal Africa’s rich economy projected at $3trillion in order to harness the inherent benefits of its vast economic, investment, minerals, oil & gas, energy, aviation and maritime capabilities for the overall benefits of public and private sector players in the Gulf of Guinea region.”

Ambassador Oma Djebah, also a former two-time Commissioner for Information, Delta State further revealed the high-level roundtable would bring together global public-private sector players, including regional organizations chiefs, public-private sector leaders, energy, oil and gas, maritime, minerals and aviation organizations chiefs, development finance experts and cross-sector regulators with the overarching objective of leveraging the abundant opportunities and potentials in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Similarly, Ambassador Mohammed Bello Abioye, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Pakistan with concurrent accreditation to the Maldives, who is a co-host at the high-profile event said expected outcomes from the high-level roundtable, include strengthened economic development frameworks, enhanced investors’ confidence through clearer strategic institutional and governance frameworks, expanded networks for B2B, G2G, and P2P cooperation in maritime, oil and gas, energy, aviation, minerals and infrastructure development.

According to Abioye, others objectives include unlocking funding/investment opportunities for both public and private sector players in the Gulf of Guinea region and facilitation of the creation of the Gulf of Guinea Business Council (GGBC) as a strategic regional business network and a nexus for private and public sector engagement in the GoG.

According to the programme brochure obtained by THISDAY, other aims include creating a unique forum for fostering strategic G2G, B2B and P2P networks across international jurisdictions with eyes on investment prospects, direct access to target business markets as well as potential cross-sector collaborations.

Additional objectives include the need to unlock the Gulf of Guinea’s over $800 billion energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, and maritime business opportunities as well as an outlined $3 trillion African coastal economy prospects.

The strategic benefits of the one-day event include, catalyzing Blue Economy, Blue Diplomacy and organizational positioning within the evolving intra-African business eco-system as well as opportunities for stakeholders in the AfCFTA and structured financing frameworks for large-scale projects in energy, oil & gas, aviation, minerals and maritime sectors.

Other key benefits include fostering mechanisms for strengthened cooperation among the 19 coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea and the broader 38 African coastal nations, mobilizing investment in maritime, oil and gas, energy, aviation and minerals projects across the GoG region.

Others include supporting the GGC as a regional coordination hub, showcasing public -private collaboration models aligned with AFCFTA Agenda 2063, and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and driving technical partnerships around logistics, airlifts, and maritime development.