CS-SUNN Lauds Nasarawa Governor for Improving Child/Maternal Nutrition

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Civil Society Scaling Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his strong commitment to improving child and maternal nutrition in the state.

A member of CS-SUNN, Dr. Terfa Kene, stated this during an advocacy visit to the state governor at Government House, Lafia.

Dr. Kene explained that Governor Sule’s approval of two hundred and fifty million naira counterpart funding to UNICEF, his backing for six months of paid maternity leave, and his resolve to donate land for the proposed Project ASPIRE Hub is a testament to efforts to neutralise the 39 per cent child stunting rate in the state.

He highlighted that the ₦250 million already approved as counterpart funding to UNICEF unlocked Nasarawa State’s participation in the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

Kene assured that the financing would enable the state to procure critical commodities such as “Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), micronutrient powder and fortified supplements,” with most states yet to fulfil this obligation.

Kene, who reinforced the urgency of tackling malnutrition, said, “Stunting affects the brain development of a child. If we do not address it, we may not have the human resources we need in the future.”

“Although Nasarawa’s action distinguishes it as one of the few investing concretely in nutrition, by making these funds available, the state strengthens its chances of reducing its 39 per cent stunting rate and addressing the 23 per cent of underweight children in the state.

“With this commitment, Nasarawa State has shown that it is ready to lead by example in tackling malnutrition and investing in the future of its children,” the CS-SUNN team said.

He further emphasised that Nasarawa State is already on the advantage side, as “Project ASPIRE Hub,” a long-term investment in nutrition-sensitive development, through its demonstration farm, would focus on sesame, rice and yams already produced in the state.

The Nasarawa State Governor, while sharing his personal conviction on adequate breastfeeding, said, “My children were on breastfeeding for at least 18 months. I encourage that we continue to give mothers and children that support.”

He therefore extended maternity leave from three to six months in line with global standards that support exclusive breastfeeding, and directed the Head of Service in the state to present it formally at the next executive council meeting.