Benue Constructs 1,080 Housing Unit Estate in Makurdi

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government, through the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), has commenced the building of 1,080 housing units called Eco-City Estate.

The project is located at the former Benue Brewery Limited (BBL) Quarters in Makurdi, the state capital.

Group Managing Director, BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, stressed the urgent need for sustainable and affordable housing in Benue State.

He said the project, when completed, would bridge the housing deficit and high-cost accommodation in the state.

According to him, “We are starting with 32 units, the next phase is 48, and we also have the 30 hectares of land that will have 1,000 housing units. We are looking at the duration of the project as a year; this will be done within six months, and the other phase within 24 months.”

Flagging off the commencement of the project, the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Sam Ode, said the Eco-City aligns with the administration’s vision to transform the state to meet with other developing cities of the federation.

He said the ongoing dualisation of the Wurukum roundabout, which is close to the estate, is meant to enhance accessibility to it.

The governor said, “So, for those who are wise, the BIPC Eco-City is where to do your business. I am encouraging investors, especially Benue citizens, to subscribe to this smart estate. It will be an estate that will conform to the modern trend in housing.

“We are calling on investors to come in quickly and see how they can be off-takers of this important project. There are two hectares here and two in another location. We want Benue indigenes to be part of these gains of our government.”