Abuja Chamber Laments Lack of Support from FCTA, Announces 20th Abuja International Trade Fair

James Emejo in Abuja





President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to do more to support the chamber, which is responsible for growing the business environment. Obegolu stated this during a media briefing to announce the 20th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF), scheduled to hold from September 25 to October 6, at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre.

He lamented that the chamber had been deprived of government support even when all businesses in Abuja were members of the chamber.

Obegolu stated, “Our challenge is government support, especially the Abuja federal capital city. We are doing the Abuja federal capital city’s business by promoting the economies of the Abuja.

“But we have not been seeing their hand in the support for the activities of the chamber, especially the trade fair. By promoting this fair, we are promoting the economies of the Abuja federal capital city, and actually the department of the economic activities of the FCT is supposed to come fully on board.”

Represented by ACCI Second Deputy President/Chairman of the 20th edition of AITF, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, Obegolu, further stated, “Minister of the FCT is supposed to see us as the chamber of the Abuja Federal Capital Territory, and why we should receive support to help us organise our programme.

“That will put the country and the capital city at a higher platform, and most importantly, get additional support of resources to organise a more befitting international trade fair, befitting of the name of the federal capital city of Nigeria.”

He said this year’s exhibition would celebrate two decades of ACCI’s leadership in hosting the country’s largest multi-sectoral trade fair, creating a strategic platform for business growth, investment, and innovation both nationally and internationally.

With the theme, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation,” ACCI said the diplomatic platform had already registered 40 countries while exhibitors were expected from about 20 countries that had taken up booths, and were willing to participate actively with the products and services from their member countries.

Obegolu expressed optimism that the 2025 fair will present unprecedented opportunities for businesses, policymakers, and the international community.

He said, “The 20th anniversary of the Abuja International Trade Fair is not just a celebration of longevity but a demonstration of the chamber’s enduring commitment to promoting sustainable business growth.

“The fair remains a premier platform for showcasing products, forging partnerships, exploring innovations, and addressing emerging economic realities.

“We are particularly excited to launch the ‘Buy Africa, Build Africa’ (BABA) initiative, a visionary platform designed to market African products and services within the continent and globally, while driving intra-African trade and economic empowerment.”

Obegolu said the meeting will address forward-looking topics that reflected the country’s economic aspirations in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

He said, “We want to encourage more businesses and industry to make sure that they participate. It’s not just about selling products.

“It is about selling your ideas, selling your products, and bringing it to market. There’s no better exhibition or promotion than exhibiting your products at the international trade fair.

“Because if you are going to introduce a new product to about 100 or 200 people, if you bring it to Abuja trade fair show, you are having a platform to introduce your new product to more than 100,000 people at the go, and more than 2,000 plus companies that will see your new product and sign it.

“That’s the beauty of exhibiting and trading in the trade fair platform. So, it is an opportunity for scaling and selling and introducing new products and ideas.”