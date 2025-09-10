Shea Industry: Tinubu’s Bold Policy Will Drive Economic Renewal, Make Nigeria Global Leader, Says Idris

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea export as a policy that would catalyse economic renewal, accountability, national re-orientation and inclusivity.

Idris stated that the policy was a bold and strategic measure aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in the shea economy.

He made the statement yesterday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, Niger State.

The minister, represented by Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, added that the president’s initiative would ultimately open up the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s shea industry.

Idris stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment but a bold and forward-looking measure aimed at unlocking the full potential of our rural economy.

“By insisting that more of our shea be processed locally, the President is ensuring that Nigeria, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the world’s shea production, does not remain a supplier of raw materials but becomes a global leader in high-value shea products.”

Idris, who hails from Niger State, the epicentre of Shea production in Nigeria, stressed that the state, would also benefit tremendously from the decisive initiative that would stimulate local investment, drive technology transfer, and accelerate the development of processing capacity.

“It will also bring about the creation of quality jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen Nigeria’s participation in the global value chains,” Idris said.

He commended the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN) for embracing the president’s vision, adding that “the federal government is providing the enabling environment to make it a reality.”

On the theme of the 20th ICAN Conference, “Socio-Economic Potentials, Accountability and National Re-Orientation: Unlocking Nigeria’s future,” Idris said accountability was the cornerstone of every thriving society.

He said to unlock Nigeria’s future, citizens must collectively commit to doing things differently by “living by the right values, holding institutions accountable, and putting Nigeria first in all our actions”.

The minister also highlighted the ongoing reforms encompassing fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, and youth empowerment, which he said were laying “the moral and institutional compass needed to unlock Nigeria’s vast human and material potentials”.

He said the construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal superhighway, the Badagry–Sokoto superhighway, the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor, and the establishment of Regional Development Commissions, among others, demonstrated equitable distribution of resources, guided by fairness and accountability under the present administration.

Idris also reckoned that the federal government was leveraging the Treasury Single Account and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to tighten controls, reduce leakages, and restore discipline in how national resources were being managed.

He applauded the country’s sustained improvement in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, describing the movement from 145th position in 2023 to 140th in 2024, as the outcome of the diligent implementation of key policies that blocked leakages and promoted accountability and transparency.

Idris stated, “The removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, two landmark policy reforms of this administration, have delivered a decisive blow against long-standing avenues of waste and abuse of public funds.

“These bold measures reflect the President’s commitment to prudent economic management, transparency, and redirecting national resources to investments that truly uplift the lives of Nigerians.”

He urged chartered accountants and other professionals to become strategic partners in national re-orientation, stating that their expertise and example can inspire a new culture of accountability that will strengthen the country’s democracy and drive sustainable development.