Foursquare Church to Host 12th Annual Public Lecture on Poverty Alleviation, Economic Devt

Mary Nnah

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria is set to host its 12th annual public lecture on Wednesday, September 17, at The Marquee, Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture will focus on ‘Poverty Alleviation, Economic Development and Stability of the Nigerian Economy’, a topic that resonates with the current economic challenges facing the nation.

The General Overseer, Rev. (Dr.) Sam Aboyeji, said the lecture is part of the activities marking the church’s 70th anniversary.

“Historically, Christianity has played a significant role in shaping societies and continues to impact nation-building efforts by fostering unity and moral integrity,” he said.

“We believe that as responsible citizens of this great nation, Nigeria, we have a duty and an obligation to partner with the government at all levels, as well as other patriotic stakeholders, in building our dear nation, Nigeria,” Aboyeji added.

The lecture will be chaired by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who has implemented various poverty alleviation and economic development initiatives in his state.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Doyin Salami, a senior fellow and Associate Professor at Lagos Business School, will be supported by a team of expert discussants, including Pastor Ben Akabueze, Mrs. Ini Abimbola, and Dr. Otive Igbuzor.

The 70th anniversary celebration will also feature other activities, including the Holy Spirit Refreshing Dew, a special October edition of the church’s quarterly evangelistic outreach programme, scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

“This event promises to be an awesome jubilee praise extravaganza with both internal and external guest artists joining me in declaring God’s praise,” Aboyeji added.

The church will also host its 70th Annual National Convention from Monday, October 6, to Sunday, October 12, at the Foursquare Campground, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State. The theme for the convention is ‘Completion and Perfection’, taken from Leviticus 25:13 and Psalm 138:8. Renowned fathers of faith, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, and Bishop Francis Wale Oke, will be in attendance.

“We are confident and trust the Almighty God for a new Nigeria that we all will be proud of. It is on this note that I want to thank you all for coming to honour our invitation. The anniversary celebration promises to be a time of spiritual growth, community engagement, and nation-building,” Aboyeji said.