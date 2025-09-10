First Lady Grants N47m Scholarships, Laptops to 47 Undergraduates

•Says initiative devoid political undertone, about service to humanity

•Education minister lauds scheme as complementing FG’s education drive

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has given N47 million and laptops to 47 beneficiaries of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) scholarship scheme, underscoring her commitment to supporting education and empowering young Nigerians across diverse fields of study.

Each of the students, drawn from tertiary institutions across the country, got N1 million and a laptop to hasten their academic pursuits.

The recipients cut across various academic levels — five in 400 level, 39 in 300 level, two in 200 level, and one in ND II — and were studying courses ranging from medicine, law, and engineering to education, sciences, and the humanities.

Speaking during the ceremony, the first lady stressed that the initiative was rooted in service to humanity, not politics.

She stated, “This is a scheme that we have to continue; this is not about politics, it is about people’s lives. Just like in the past when I gave out scholarships, I want to ask you, what do you also add to the table? You can grow and also look for extra things you can do that will not hinder your studies.

“It is not about the number, but it is about raising good and successful students that would be productive and add something to the table.

“We started in 2023. We want to know how you are faring and also advise you on how to move ahead. It is good that you are all still in school. It is more than that. What have you done with the first and second tranche?”

Mrs Tinubu urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and hinted at plans to sustain the programme.

She said, “We have given you two years of grace, and some of you have two more years to complete your studies. We pray that the President will have a second term so that we continue.”

She urged the scholars to think out of the box to maximise the opportunity given them.

Mrs. Tinubu told the beneficiaries, “Look for what you can do to earn extra income and that it will not affect your studies. Learn a skill that can help you.

“To those of you who have started a business, though it may be small, keep at it and you will earn more.”

The interactive session also had the wife of the vice president and National Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajia Nana Shettima, speak to the scholars on the uniqueness of the opportunity given them. She urged them to stay focused, especially as formal education was pivotal.

In her remarks, wife of Imo State Governor and National Secretary of RHI, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, advised the scholars who had started small businesses to cultivate the culture of saving and always believe in themselves.

On her part, wife of the Kwara State Governor, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, urged those who did not have a flair for entrepreneurship to explore being assistants to lecturers and other scholars in research.

Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, lauded RHI for complementing government efforts, stating that the Tinubu administration has expanded bursaries and scholarships nationwide.

According to him, “In the last two years, the President gave out 12,434 bursary awards amounting to about N10 billion to students in key sectors, including medicine and education. We have also awarded N4 billion worth of scholarships to 8,535 students.”

Alausa enumerated the administration’s focus on STEM disciplines, pointing out that 55 per cent of the new RHI beneficiaries were in fields such as medicine, nursing, engineering, and food science.

He further drew attention to the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, which had already benefited over 500,000 students with about N100 billion disbursed.

“You don’t pay back until after you graduate, finish NYSC, and secure a job — and even then, only a maximum of 10% of your salary,” he stated.

Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, described the scholarship as “a life-changing package provided by the First Lady,” emphasising its importance in nurturing talent and bridging educational gaps nationwide.