Drug Abuse: UNODC Trains 30 Kwara Teachers on Prevention

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Wednesday commenced the training of selected 30 secondary schools teachers in Kwara state on the prevention of drug abuse among students in the state.

The UNODC hinged the training on the implementation of the “Unplugged Teachers Training” on drug prevention in the state.

Recall that, the 2- day programme was formally declared open on Tuesday by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and was jointly organised by the MTN Foundation and the state government.

The governor was represented by his senior adviser/counselor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu.

However, at the technical session held at the state Ministry of Education in Ilorin on Wednesday, the resource persons from the UNODC tutored the teachers on various methodologies they could employ to discourage students from involving in drug abuse.

The representative of the UNODC and trainer, Maria Ilugbuhi, said the teachers received training on the 12 lessons of unplung, including building, decision making and general social skills.

According to her, the ultimate goal of the training is to realise reduction in the use of drug and substance by the students.

Ilugbuhi said the teachers were taught how to help students get out of drug addiction and preventing others from indulging in its abuse.

“We want the students who have problem of drug addiction to be in a position to approach their teachers for counseling,” she said.

Another UNODC trainer, Adebomi Adekunle, said that he taught the trainees how to prevent the use of drugs by students and get those already addicted out of the menace.

In their responses, three of the participants: Nuhu Kabiru Wada (Baptist Grammar School, Okuta) Adebayo Rashidat (Queen Elizabeth School) and Olanipekun Pius (Offa Grammar School,) described the training as an eye opener.

“The experience is unique because as parents we are also interested in having a drug free society,” Wada said.

According to Rashidat: “This training is very educative and an eye opener. We as teachers and parents are now better equipped to prevent drug abuse amongst our students.”

“We have learned how to counsel students on the danger of drug abuse. This is a very important programme giving the contribution of drug abuse to some of the social and security challenges facing our society,” Pius said.