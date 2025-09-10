Cape Verde One Match Away from Reaching World Cup

Cape Verde are one win away from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time after upsetting continental heavyweights Cameroon 1-0.

The Blue Sharks lead the Indomitable Lions by four points with two rounds of fixtures remaining in Group D following a stunning victory secured by Dalion Livramento’s solo effort in the second half in Praia.

Elsewhere, Pape Matar Sarr scored the winner as Senegal fought back from 2-0 down to beat DR Congo 3-2 and move top of their group.

And Egypt missed the chance to book their spot at the finals with two games to spare after a goalless draw in Burkina Faso.

Only the nine group winners in African qualifying are assured of a place at the finals, with the four best-ranked second placed sides entering play-offs for one spot at an intercontinental tournament next year.