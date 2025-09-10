Sowore Writes Facebook, Urges Social Media Platform to Reject DSS’ Request for Ban, Deactivation of His Account
Cape Verde One Match Away from Reaching World Cup
Cape Verde are one win away from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time after upsetting continental heavyweights Cameroon 1-0.
The Blue Sharks lead the Indomitable Lions by four points with two rounds of fixtures remaining in Group D following a stunning victory secured by Dalion Livramento’s solo effort in the second half in Praia.
Elsewhere, Pape Matar Sarr scored the winner as Senegal fought back from 2-0 down to beat DR Congo 3-2 and move top of their group.
And Egypt missed the chance to book their spot at the finals with two games to spare after a goalless draw in Burkina Faso.
Only the nine group winners in African qualifying are assured of a place at the finals, with the four best-ranked second placed sides entering play-offs for one spot at an intercontinental tournament next year.