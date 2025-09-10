Atiku: ADC Mission is to Defend Nigerians from Tinubu’s Anti-democratic Forces

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the main mission of the coalition party is to save Nigeria and Nigerians from the anti-democratic forces under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Atiku stated this yesterday in an X post after meeting with Senator Aminu Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“We will be unrelenting in defending the rights of every Nigerian being harassed by anti-democratic forces of the Tinubu-led APC administration,” Atiku wrote.

He added, “The coalition that we are pushing is aimed at rescuing our democracy from the stranglehold of this emerging dictatorship. We shall be deliberate in joining hands in saving our democracy.”

Earlier in September, the former vice president accused the Tinubu administration of using repressive tactics to stifle dissent.

He alleged a “calculated assault” on opposition leaders, citing the police invitation of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and what he called attacks on other opposition figures as part of a broader move to weaken political rivals.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, AbdurRashid Shehu Sharada, Atiku maintained that such actions were part of an orchestrated attempt to erode democratic freedoms and discourage credible opposition before the next general election.

He added that the disruption of an ADC meeting in Kaduna, which El-Rufai attended, was particularly worrisome since no arrests were made. He said the police chose to invite El-Rufai and other opposition leaders for questioning.