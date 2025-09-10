  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

Again, Nigeria’s Power Grid Collapses, Plunges 30 States into Darkness

Latest | 3 hours ago

Peter Uzoho

Again, Nigeria’s wobbly electricity grid has suffered a partial collapse, leaving about 10 distribution companies (Discos) with zero power supply and about 30 states in total blackout.

The partial failure occured between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, THISDAY learnt.

According to data obtained from the Independent System Operator (ISO), the power generated dropped from 2,917.83MW to 1.5 MW between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

In another tweet, the X account stated that the Disco loads of all Discoa across the country aside Ibadan Disco have come down to zero megawatt.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in a statement to its customers said the loss of electricity in its franchise area was due to loss of supply from the grid around 11:23 am.

“Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 hrs today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas.

“Rest assured, we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilized.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was yet to provide any updates regarding the causes of the grid collapse, as of press time.

