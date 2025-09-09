TUC Threatens Nationwide Strike Over 5% Tax on Petroleum Products

•Issues 14-day ultimatum

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has asked the federal government to stand down within two weeks, plan to introduce a five percent tax on petroleum products, or it will embark on nationwide industrial action.

A statement signed by TUC’s president Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, described the policy as a reckless proposal, adding that, “it is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians.”

“Let it be clear: workers and citizens are still reeling from the pains of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira.

“To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

“Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!

“The TUC hereby urges the federal government to immediately stop this anti-people’s plan in its entirety. Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance.

“Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy,” the statement added.

Accordingly, the TUC directed all its State councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide to remain vigilant, watchful, and wait for further communication that may culminate into a decisive action should the government dare to further ignore the collective will of the people.

The TUC also called on its allies, civil society organisations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and all patriotic Nigerians to support it in the struggle.

“Together, we must resist policies that seek to further impoverish citizens and mortgage our future.

Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment,” it added.