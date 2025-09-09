Olu of Warri Intervenes in Itsekiri Graduates’ Tuition Backlog

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has offered to pay the tuition and clearance fees of students of Itsekiri extraction who graduated from Novena University, Ogume, in the Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The students were sponsored under the Presidential Amnesty Programme but denied their certificates due to the reported failure of successive administrators of the PAP.

The sole representative of the Olu of Warri to NNPCL and its JV Partners, Collins Edema, disclosed the cheering gesture, over the weekend, in a statement.

He said the gesture was in line with the Warri monarch’s passion and unwavering commitment to the growth, development, and empowerment of Itsekiri youths.

Edema explained the affected students were to complete a Google Form to submit their details between September 7 and September 30, assuring that payment of the tuition and clearance fees of the affected graduates will be made.

“The Office of the Sole Representative of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri to NNPCL wishes to inform all Itsekiri students who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and who have graduated from Novena University but have been unable to obtain their certificates or proceed for the National Youth Service Corps due to outstanding tuition and clearance fees, that His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, has graciously approved an intervention to resolve this matter.

“In line with His Majesty’s passion and unwavering commitment to the growth, development, and empowerment of the Itsekiri youth, a structured process has been established to address these outstanding obligations.

“Immediately after the close of data collection, payments for tuition and clearance fees will commence in batches until all affected students are cleared”, he said.

Edema asserted the commitment of the Olu of Warri to ensuring that Itsekiri youths enjoy unhindered access to education, empowerment, and opportunities to thrive.