Oborevwori Demotes Executive Assistant after Delta Dethroned at NYG

A backlash has trailed the poor outing of Delta State at the recently concluded National Youth Games, as the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori is said to have instantly demoted his Executive Assistant (EA) on sport and the immediate past Director-General of the sports commission, Mr Festus Owhojero for not living up to expectations.

Delta State was dethroned by Lagos State at the NYG which was hosted in Asaba.

It was gathered that an ostensibly irked Governor Oborevwori, summoned an emergency meeting with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) immediately after the closing ceremony to establish the factors behind the state’s failure to maintain its traditional position as the best state in the last eight editions of the games.

At the meeting, the dismal outing did not sit well with the governor, who expressed his total disappointment at the results of the game and was categorical that the state’s second position placing was totally unacceptable to him and sports loving people of Delta State when considered that he provided all that was requested by the sports commission and the LOC in the execution of the games.

Sources said that the governor ended the emergency meeting by directing the officials of the commission and the LOC to urgently prepare detailed report on the games, submit same to his office in order to let him know exactly what happened during the games, the way forward so as to allow the state government do the needful for future games, which coincidentally will be hosted by Delta State in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed some few years ago.